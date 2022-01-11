Corneal Edward Pulvermacher

Corneal Edward Pulvermacher, age 88, of Reedsburg passed away at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center on Monday, January 10, 2022.

He was born July 12, 1933 the son of Leo and Hilda (Pletzer) Pulvermacher. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vera M. Lovesee on May 22, 1954. He retired from USDA in 1994 after 30 years of service. Corneal enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, celebrating special family events, taking Vera out to eat and to the casino, gardening, planting flowers, traveling and watching the World Series on TV.

He is survived by a brother, Clarence Pulvermacher; former sister-in-law, Bonnie Brown; sister-in-law, Dorothy Munz; fourteen nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera (Lovesee); his parents, Leo and Hilda Pulvermacher; four sisters, Martha, Marie, Alma, Dorothy; and a sister-in-law, Janet Pulvermacher.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M. until the service at 11:30 A.M. Pastor Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery. The family requests that face coverings are worn for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for a Nursing Scholarship Fund being set up in Corneal’s name.

