Janesville farm left with massive damages after corn dryer catches on fire

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A corn dryer caught on fire at Metcafe Brothers Farm on Saturday evening causing around $420,000 worth of damage to property and corn.

The Janesville and Milton Fire Departments worked with farm employees to put out the fire and unload the remaining corn from the dryer.

A total of 28 firefighters were at the scene. The fire departments also received help from the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and the Milton, Clinton and Whitewater Fire Departments.

As a result of the fire, Metcafe Brothers Cafe experiences $400,000 worth of property damages and $20,000 worth of lost corn. No one was injured by the fire.

After investigations, the Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown.

