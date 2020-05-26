Donna’s Corn, Avocado and Black Bean Salad

MADISON, Wis. — A colorful summer salad with a light lemon dressing. Add grilled salmon or chicken if desired.

Ingredients

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 can (15 ounces) corn, drained or 2 cups fresh corn

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup cilantro or parsley, finely chopped

1 large avocado, peeled and diced

Dressings

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine red onion, corn, tomatoes, black beans, and cilantro. Set avocado aside.

Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar or cup. Pour over the vegetables and stir until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate.

When ready to serve, add avocado.

Serves 8. Per serving:

Calories: 317

Fat: 10 g

Protein: 14 g

Carbohydrate: 47 g

Dietary fiber: 10 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 122 mg

