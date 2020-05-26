Donna’s Corn, Avocado and Black Bean Salad
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful summer salad with a light lemon dressing. Add grilled salmon or chicken if desired.
Ingredients
- 1 small red onion, finely diced
- 1 can (15 ounces) corn, drained or 2 cups fresh corn
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup cilantro or parsley, finely chopped
- 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
Dressings
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine red onion, corn, tomatoes, black beans, and cilantro. Set avocado aside.
Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar or cup. Pour over the vegetables and stir until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate.
When ready to serve, add avocado.
Serves 8. Per serving:
Calories: 317
Fat: 10 g
Protein: 14 g
Carbohydrate: 47 g
Dietary fiber: 10 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 122 mg
