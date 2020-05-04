Corey Grimes

October 22, 1984 – April 29, 2020 / Everybody’s best friend, Corey Grimes, age 35, met his match on a long trail of discovery this past week.

His dreams were above his parents (Doug Grimes and Mary Neis) expectations. The zest for life will forever be remembered by his sister, Beth Tyler (Aaron) and his golf buddy, brother, Ethan (Kim) Grimes. His prodigies, sons, Timothy Allen, Caleb and Hayden will continually reminisce about their adventures of riding bikes, the four-wheeler, and minibike, including a few Band-Aids here and there from Meagan (Rubio). With much laughter his nephews, Dylan, Braden, and Myles will remember the quiet voice so Mom can’t hear the naughty words in his whisper as they cover their mouths in surprise. Yes, he loved life and is now at peace.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Corey has joined his step-mother, Linda Grimes; grandparents, Joe and Evelyn Neis and Joe and Edith Grimes; and uncle, Robert Weisensel, in heaven for eternity.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to The Wounded Warrior Project.