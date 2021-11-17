Corbin Burnes wins National League Cy Young award

by Jaymes Langrehr

Phil Long Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes has been voted the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to be voted best in the league in nearly 40 years.

The 26-year-old Burnes beat out Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies for the award.

Burnes led all of baseball with a 2.43 ERA in 28 starts for the Brewers this year, striking out 234 batters in 167 innings pitched. His 12.6 strikeouts-per-9 innings rate and 6.88 strikeout-to-walk rate were also the best in all of baseball.

CROWN HIM! Corbin Burnes is your 2021 NL #CyYoung winner! He's the third Cy Young winner in franchise history.@Burnes16 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tnzw8waR4Q — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 17, 2021

Burnes also set a Major League record by beginning the year with 58 strikeouts before issuing his first walk of the season. He also tied the Major League record for consecutive strikeouts in a single game, when he struck out 10 Chicago Cubs in a row on August 11.

Burnes also teamed up with Josh Hader to throw a combined no-hitter in Cleveland on September 11. Burnes pitched the first 8 innings of the game before Josh Hader came in to secure the first Brewers no-hitter since 1987.

He threw significantly fewer innings than Scherzer and Wheeler, partially due to testing positive for COVID-19 in May and missing two weeks as a result.

Burnes is the third Brewer ever to win a Cy Young award. The last Brewers pitcher to win the award was Pete Vuckovich in 1982, when he won the AL Cy Young. The year before that, reliever Rollie Fingers won the award.

