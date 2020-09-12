Cora Adell Shinnick

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG / MADISON – Cora Adell Shinnick passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1924, in Madison, Wis., to Clarence and Ada (Shaefer) Wilson. She lived all of her life in the Madison area. She married Michael “Grant” Shinnick on Nov. 20, 1948.

Cora graduated from West High School in 1942. She then worked eight years for Western Union. After her marriage to Grant, she moved to Oregon and worked on their farm until moving to Fitchburg in 1952, where she lived the rest of her life. After staying home to raise her children she went back to work at Demco in Madison in 1963 and worked there until her retirement in 1987 after 24 years of service.

Cora always loved to travel and went on many trips and cruises in her life. She always said that she enjoyed Hawaii and would have liked to have gone back there. She and Grant saw all the 50 United States, mostly driving and taking in the great scenery. She also made sure she went to see her son and daughter in Georgia and California a couple of times a year. When she was home, she enjoyed making Sunday dinner for her entire family.

Every Sunday whoever could make it would come over for a homemade meal with all the fixings. She also enjoyed walking a couple of miles each day around the neighborhood, enjoying the people and the peaceful surroundings. Cora also loved to watch sports. She hardly ever missed a Packers, Badgers football or basketball game, as well as the Bucks and Brewers when they were on TV. Every time people went to see her, she generally had some kind of sports game on TV. She was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, never knowing who to root for during a Brewers – Cubs game.

Cora is survived by her five children, Edward (Julie), Judy (Tony) Masino, Thomas (Cathy), Joyce and Daniel (Stephanie); nine grandchildren, Angela, Matthew, Teresa, Bradley, Katie, Christopher, Tyler, Allison and Elizabeth; and eight great-grandchildren, Alex and Ben Shinnick, Maxton and Alec Carlson, Giuliana and Olivia Varriale, and Savannah and Jonah Shinnick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant, in February 2009; her two daughters, Patricia and Jayne; her brother, Glen Wilson; her sister, Geneviera Winburn; and her parents.

We would like to give a huge thank you to Capitol Lakes Terraces Dementia Care Center and Agrace HospiceCare. They kept her active and involved, making her feel loved and welcomed during the time she was with them. They made her final year the best it could be for her and her family.

A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.