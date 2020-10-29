Cooper is up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society

Site staff by Site staff

Our pet of the week is Cooper!

He is a 1-year-old, medium-sized lab mix that’s just as sweet as can be! With a few training classes and treats, Cooper will be your best friend forever. And if we’re going to be “cooped” up this winter, why not do it with a pup that will keep you warm and cozy, and well entertained?

Call Dane County Humane Society’s adoption center at 608-838-00413, ext. 145, for more information.

