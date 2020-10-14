‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ to be named Wednesday

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” will be named later today.

Four finalists remain in the WMC’s annual contest highlighting the best and most unique items manufactured in the Badger state.

The final four items are a Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart from MuL Technologies in Mequon, Nano Preemie Diapers from Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, an Electric Rope Shovel from Caterpillar in South Milwaukee and adaptive clothing from C.C. Moo LLC in Stoughton.

Voting runs online until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A winner will be announced later in the day.

