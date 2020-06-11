Cooler than average temperatures expected for the weekend

After a warm and muggy stretch, cooler than normal temperatures are expected for the weekend. A cold front arriving from the north and west will usher in cooler air from Canada and a northerly wind through the weekend.

While this means the air will be drier and more comfortable, it also means things will be cooler. While typical highs for this time of the year would be in the upper 70s, it’s possible that Saturday temperatures will be limited to upper 60s for afternoon highs.

The cool down will be brief. Above normal temperatures and higher humidity are expected to return as soon as the middle of next week.