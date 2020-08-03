Cooking up cool, summertime vegan options

Vegan chef Lauren Montelbano from Surya Cafe joins Live at Four to share some easy, summertime recipes perfect for a hot summer day.

The recipe for Rawsome Noodle Salad is available below.

Noodle Salad Ingredients

1 cup spiralized zucchini

1 cup spiralized carrot

1/4 cup shredded purple cabbage

1/2 cup chopped kale

1/4 cup sliced red pepper

1/4 avocado

For Garnish

2 lime wedges

1 scallion, sliced

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 tbsp. fresh basil

1 tsp. fresh mint

Sesame seeds Almond Butter Dressing Ingredients 3/4 cup almond butter

1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4-1/2 cup water, depending on the consistency you like

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. fresh grated ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

pinch of salt and pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne (optional)

Prepare all of the ingredients by spiralizing, slicing or chopping. Add the vegetables into a large bowl, reserving the lime wedges, scallion, cilantro, basil, mint and sesame seeds for a garnish. Once the vegetables are prepared, move onto the dressing. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a bowl until smooth. Pour the desired amount into the bowl of vegetables and mix well to coat. Then, either plate the noodle salad and garnish it on a plate, or garnish the salad right in the bowl for serving.

