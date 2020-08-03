Cooking up cool, summertime vegan options
Vegan chef Lauren Montelbano from Surya Cafe joins Live at Four to share some easy, summertime recipes perfect for a hot summer day.
The recipe for Rawsome Noodle Salad is available below.
Noodle Salad Ingredients
- 1 cup spiralized zucchini
- 1 cup spiralized carrot
- 1/4 cup shredded purple cabbage
- 1/2 cup chopped kale
- 1/4 cup sliced red pepper
- 1/4 avocado
- For Garnish
- 2 lime wedges
- 1 scallion, sliced
- 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp. fresh basil
- 1 tsp. fresh mint
- Sesame seeds
Almond Butter Dressing Ingredients
- 3/4 cup almond butter
- 1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4-1/2 cup water, depending on the consistency you like
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tsp. fresh grated ginger
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne (optional)
Prepare all of the ingredients by spiralizing, slicing or chopping. Add the vegetables into a large bowl, reserving the lime wedges, scallion, cilantro, basil, mint and sesame seeds for a garnish.
Once the vegetables are prepared, move onto the dressing. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a bowl until smooth. Pour the desired amount into the bowl of vegetables and mix well to coat. Then, either plate the noodle salad and garnish it on a plate, or garnish the salad right in the bowl for serving.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.