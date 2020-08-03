Cooking up cool, summertime vegan options

Vegan chef Lauren Montelbano from Surya Cafe joins Live at Four to share some easy, summertime recipes perfect for a hot summer day.

The recipe for Rawsome Noodle Salad is available below.

Noodle Salad Ingredients

  • 1 cup spiralized zucchini
  • 1 cup spiralized carrot
  • 1/4 cup shredded purple cabbage
  • 1/2 cup chopped kale
  • 1/4 cup sliced red pepper
  • 1/4 avocado
  • For Garnish
  • 2 lime wedges
  • 1 scallion, sliced
  • 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro
  • 2 tbsp. fresh basil
  • 1 tsp. fresh mint
  • Sesame seeds

Almond Butter Dressing Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup almond butter
  • 1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4-1/2 cup water, depending on the consistency you like
  • 1 tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 tsp. fresh grated ginger
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne (optional)

Prepare all of the ingredients by spiralizing, slicing or chopping. Add the vegetables into a large bowl, reserving the lime wedges, scallion, cilantro, basil, mint and sesame seeds for a garnish.

Once the vegetables are prepared, move onto the dressing. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a bowl until smooth. Pour the desired amount into the bowl of vegetables and mix well to coat. Then, either plate the noodle salad and garnish it on a plate, or garnish the salad right in the bowl for serving.

