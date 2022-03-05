Convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 restrictions passes through Wisconsin

by Tahleel Mohieldin

PORTAGE, Wis. — Truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy passed through parts of Wisconsin Friday and are set to move through the Madison area on Saturday.

Demonstrators are using the rolling rally to speak out against government control, including COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. While mask mandates are on their way out across the country — including in Dane County, which saw its mandate expire earlier this week — protesters said many peoples’ lives have already been affected and some have lost jobs over the requirements.

Law enforcement officials said two separate groups had been set to merge together in Oakdale Friday afternoon.

A crowd of a few dozen grew to hundreds at a truck stop near Portage where the truckers are set to stay overnight before continuing on their route on Saturday. Supporters waving American flags filled the truck stop’s parking lot and a nearby road as they awaited the convoy’s arrival.

In other parts of the state, demonstrators waved flags and stood on bridges as the truckers passed.

