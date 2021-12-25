Convicted felon on supervision arrested with stolen gun, drugs, Janesville police say

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested with a stolen gun Thursday night after trying to run from officers who recognized him as having an open arrest warrant, the Janesville Police Department said Friday.

In an incident report, police said officers were investigating a separate incident in the 200 block of Madison Street around 6 p.m. Thursday when they saw the man who one officer knew had a warrant.

The man, a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun, reportedly tried to flee but officers took him to the ground and found a gun in his waistband. Police said the gun was stolen from the Rock County area.

At the time of his arrest, the man was on extended supervision for armed robbery, police said. Officers also reportedly seized cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and cash during their investigation.

Police arrested the man on more than half a dozen charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, resisting an officer and a probation violation.

News 3 Now is not naming the man under a policy not to name suspects until they are officially charged with a crime.

