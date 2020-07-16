Controversial mask-free zone sign prompts Madison bakery to cut ties with Helbach’s

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A local bakery is ending its partnership with a coffee shop in Middleton after it appeared not to follow Dane County’s mask mandate.

Madison Sourdough posted on Facebook this week saying it is no longer doing business with Helbach’s in Middleton.

“We believe in science, we believe in kindness, we believe in taking care of the folks in our community, and to that sentiment, we believe in wearing masks,” Madison Sourdough said. “Be kind, be smart and be safe.”

More than 100 complaints have been filed against Helbach’s coffee shop for reportedly hanging a “mask-free zone” sign. The customer who posted it says his daughter was shamed for wearing one inside.

One of Helbachs’ owners denies the sign was ever posted.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments