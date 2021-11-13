Controlled Substances Board hears from law enforcement officials about drug activity

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Controlled Substances Board on Friday held its annual hearing to listen to officials from multiple law enforcement agencies about what they’re seeing in the field as the board makes decisions about what drugs to schedule and at what level.

Scheduling substances creates safeguards that limit the potential for abuse and the harm it causes.

“The public health campaign to control the opioid epidemic is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Dawn Crim, the secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services said. “It requires coordination among many local, state and federal agencies.”

Scheduling also helps EMS teams. When first responders know what is circulating in their communities, they can train to identify overdoses and to administer appropriate emergency care that can save lives.

