VOTE FOR YOUR BESTIES

Local and Regional News
- How has recent, record rainfall impacted local farms heading into pumpkin-picking season?
- Widespread frost possible Saturday morning
- Children with special needs get a league of their own
- 9 infant victims detailed in child abuse complaint against former Meriter Hospital nurse
- Rape Crisis Center: More survivors will come forward to family, friends after Kavanaugh hearing
- Madison man headed to prison for shooting fueled by drug deal
- Evers tweets support for Ford, Walker calls issue 'serious'
- Empty Shoes Memorial visualizes impact of suicide
- Women gather in front of Sen. Ron Johnson's office protesting sexual assault
- PD: Burglar throws large rock through glass patio door
- Madison committee recommends keeping police officers in schools
- Nuestro Mundo Community School still in running for $25,000 prize