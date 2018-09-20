Tonight at 10: Wisconsin man out thousands of dollars after moving scam
A Call For Action report
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man is out almost $10,000 and all of his belonging after trusting a company that had promised to help him move to Florida.
Consumer advocates told News 3 this could happen to you or anyone.
Leah Linscheid has this Call For Action report tonight on News 3 at 10.
