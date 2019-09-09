Tonight at 10: Why Madison schools are changing the way they teach reading

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin students are falling behind readers in other states. Data from 1994 shows that Wisconsin was third best in the country, but the most recent ranking shows the state coming in 34th.

Many believe this is because of the way reading is taught.

Teachers across the country have been trained to tell young readers that when they come to a word they don't know to look for cues in pictures, guess the word, skip it or replace it.

The Madison Metropolitan School District, along many other Wisconsin school districts, have been using this technique for years, but experts say the focus should be on the sounds that make up a word. MMSD said it is now acknowledging that research and is working to change.

