Tonight at 10: Why are fewer people wanting to become teachers?
MADISON, Wis. - Over the last 10 years, the UW system and College of Education have seen a dramatic decrease of student enrollment in teacher education programs
UW-Madison put together a task force to find possible solutions. Deb Kerr is one of the leaders of the team.
Kerr, with the help of the dean at UW Madison's School of Education Diana Hess, is leading the effort to combat the teacher shortage in Wisconsin. What they've found is felt by teachers everywhere.
"Teachers are concerned about coming out of college and having student loan debt in many cases, and then having relatively low salaries," Hess said.
But salary and student loans are just part of the problem. Tonight on News 3 at 10, Jamie Perez explains what could be behind the teacher shortage in Wisconsin.
