Tonight at 10: Which Madison grocery options fits your shopping priorities?
MADISON, Wis. - There is no shortage of grocery stores across the Madison metro area, and many consumers are always in search of the best deal across all the choices across Madison, which includes many online retail options.
Marcy Degreef shops for her family of four and says she's always looking to save money. But what makes it difficult is that the mother of two wants to find local produce and especially local meat.
"I very well like knowing where the food comes from," Degreef said.
She, like many others, has a hard time getting the best bang for her buck at the store.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Josh Spreiter looks into how to find affordable groceries in Madison while still keeping high nutritional value for your family.
News 3 Now wants to keep the conversation going about prices in Madison: What kind of affordability questions do you have? Tell us what you're experiencing by posting to our Facebook page, tweeting at us or via email.
