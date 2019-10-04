Tonight at 10: What's being done to make dangerous intersections in Madison safer

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - From 2011 to 2015, Dane County saw more than 1,300 vehicle crashes involving pedestrians or bicyclists which resulted in nearly 30 deaths.

According to the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board, 80% of those crashes happened in Madison.

Traffic investigator Sam Brier looked into what caused the crashes to find ways to prevent them. He said distractions play a big role for both drivers and pedestrians.

"People are in a hurry and don't understand serious tragic consequences do result," Brier said. "All it takes is one pedestrian not paying attention, one car to stop. People going too fast will never be able to stop in time."

Coming up tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Madalyn O'Neill takes a look at some of the most dangerous intersections in Madison for those on foot or bike, and what's being done to make the roads safer for everyone.

