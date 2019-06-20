Tonight at 10: What questions should you ask when your older loved one wants to travel?

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is sharing a Call For Action that might have you asking some more questions on behalf of your parents or grandparents the next time they take a trip,

Dorothy Dean loves to travel, even though she deals with a mobility issue from a decades-old soccer injury. She tried to work around it when she set her sights on a trip to Peru.

Dorothy worked with a disability travel agency that caters to the elderly and people in wheelchairs. Though the company promised her accommodations, Dorothy says she had a number of experiences on the trip that left her feeling unsafe.

At one point, Dorothy said she and her other travelers were stuck in a van for four hours when they got caught up in traffic standstill with no wheelchair lift to get them safely in or out.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that this is not a normal trip, even for people in their 20s, in good health," Dorothy said.

This had News 3 Now's Leah Linscheid wondering what kinds of questions should we be asking when our older loved ones want to go on an adventure? With help from a travel agency, Leah will break down Dorothy's story and get advice from AARP, tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

