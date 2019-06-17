Tonight at 10: What fitness option is right for you? How much should you pay for a good workout?
MADISON, Wis. - From gyms and boot camps and yoga to cycling, there are plenty of options when it comes to fitness in Madison.
This is one of the reasons that Madison is known as one of the healthiest cities across the county. But with growing opportunities, many struggle to find the best option, especially on a budget.
News 3 Now's Josh Spreiter caught up with clinical exercise physiologist Jude Sullivan at UW Health. He says fitness is and will always be different for each person.
But how do you know what's right for you? And how much should you be shelling out for a good workout?
"There's definitely an argument for saying invest a little now to get a lot later," Sullivan said. "I think people need to trust their instincts.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Josh will compare your choices when it comes to Madison fitness and what you should be looking for in your options, especially when it comes to price.
