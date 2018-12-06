Tonight at 10: UW Veterinary Care clinic could find vaccine for cancer in dogs, and possibly humans
MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin-Madison Veterinary Care's oncology department is conducting a clinical trial that could develop a vaccine for canine cancer.
In the next few weeks, about 300 local dogs will be injected with either a placebo or a vaccine that is meant to stop cancer before it starts.
The dogs will be watched for five years and injected with boosters of the vaccine while receiving free veterinary care, including ultrasounds, chest X-rays and blood work, to see if they develop cancer.
"The science behind it is outside of the box," said Dr. David Vail, with the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. "The idea that we could target several types of cancer at the same time. If this technology works in the dog, then it could work in people."
Tonight on News 3 at 10, learn about the vaccine doctors hope could prevent cancer from growing in the first place.
