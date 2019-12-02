Tonight at 10: UW-Madison wrestler makes most of second chance

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It's a Wisconsin team that doesn't get as much recognition as football or basketball. That said, the Badger wrestling team has an Olympic-level athlete in its midst.

Seth Gross is a graduate student after transferring from South Dakota State. He's already an NCAA champion and a member of the USA junior world wrestling squad, but he's overcome some obstacles to get where he is today.

"I think about that a lot, and it's just crazy the opportunities I've been given through everything that's happened and thankful to be where I'm at," Gross said.

Gross now encourages his teammates and younger athletes to focus on the little goals every day to keep moving in the right direction.

Monday night at 10, Dannika Lewis and photojournalist Stephanie Olson will share the rest of Gross' journey and introduce you to the man who gave him a second chance to be the man he always aspired to be.

