Tonight at 10: Rain or shine, Madison crossing guard spreads happiness to those crossing street
Special Do Something Good report
MADISON, Wis. - Whether the sun is shining, it's raining or snowing sideways, you can always count on a school crossing guard to be there Monday through Friday.
Their job is to make sure people and pets walk or bike across the road safely, but at one intersection the job is a bit different.
Robby Ringquist is at the intersection of Monroe and Glenway streets every morning without fail. He's constantly wishing those who see him to have the best morning.
"Because I know sometimes when I wake up in the morning, I don't even want to be around me," Ringquist said. "I just wake up in a bad mood. But if it helps someone get out of a bad mood going to school or work, I'm all for it."
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Charlotte Deleste and photojournalist Kathy King share a special Do Something Good story about how Ringquist is making a difference for the people crossing his corner of the street.
