Tonight at 10: One year later, Wisconsin native remembers night of Las Vegas shooting
MADISON, Wis. - Tonight marks the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 concertgoers. A year later, a local woman who was at the concert continues to honor the lives of those who died.
Kimberlie Wick Linz is a Mazomanie native and a graduate from Edgewood High School. She went to the concert with a group of friends.
Now, Linz is a middle school principal in California, and she remembers how a teacher at her school was killed in the shooting. She shared with News 3 how her school community has endured after the tragedy and recounted the frantic moments during the shooting, when her own life hung in the balance.
"When I realized that I was alone, it is strange in those moments, you just have this weird realization," Linz said. "I called my husband, because I was worried that I was gonna get shot and that I would be alone, and I wanted to make sure that I had someone on the phone that knew to call 911."
Tonight on News 3 at 10, Eric Franke shares this survivor's story.
Local and Regional News
- Alumni celebrate 100 years for Primary Center in Mount Horeb
- Voter ID linked to lower turnout in Wisconsin, other states; students, people of color, elderly most
- Aruna run raises money to fight human trafficking in India
- In Wisconsin, a running mate shakes up governor's race
- Social media caused confusion amid Wisconsin evacuation
- Wisconsin gets $11M in federal funds for bus improvements
- Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI
- Chocolate Shoppe robbed on city's east side, police say
- Walker bolstering campaign staff 5 weeks before election
- Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into unoccupied building, authorities say
- Despite recent flooding, 60th annual apple festival continues at Gays Mills
- District: Bus driver on leave after video surfaces leading to investigation