Tonight at 10: One year later, Wisconsin native remembers night of Las Vegas shooting

MADISON, Wis. - Tonight marks the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 concertgoers. A year later, a local woman who was at the concert continues to honor the lives of those who died.

Kimberlie Wick Linz is a Mazomanie native and a graduate from Edgewood High School. She went to the concert with a group of friends.

Now, Linz is a middle school principal in California, and she remembers how a teacher at her school was killed in the shooting. She shared with News 3 how her school community has endured after the tragedy and recounted the frantic moments during the shooting, when her own life hung in the balance.

"When I realized that I was alone, it is strange in those moments, you just have this weird realization," Linz said. "I called my husband, because I was worried that I was gonna get shot and that I would be alone, and I wanted to make sure that I had someone on the phone that knew to call 911."

Tonight on News 3 at 10, Eric Franke shares this survivor's story.