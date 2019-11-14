Tonight at 10: News 3 Now investigates what problems are showing up in your child's school bus
MADISON, Wis. - Every year, Madison Metropolitan School District buses go through thorough inspections to make sure emergency exits, brakes and other crucial components are intact.
News 3 Now dug through two years of inspection records to see if problems identified in these annual checkups are being fixed. The investigation found that while most buses are marked safe or have only minor violations, some show reoccurring problems or are being driven despite problems with the brake system or not meeting federal standards.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, we look at what problems are showing up in Madison buses and what the state and local bus companies are doing to fix them.
