Tonight at 10: Navigating grief this holiday season
Letter to Levi
HIGHLAND, Wis. - The holidays are supposed to be the happiest time of the year – but they can be anything but for anyone navigating grief this season.
Our Leah Linscheid knows the feeling all too well. She lost her 24-year-old brother, Levi, in a car crash two months ago. She will be one of countless others dealing with loss in their lives as they try to make it through the holidays.
If you or someone you know is dealing with loss – whether it’s a divorce, the death of a family member or something else – Leah is sharing her conversation with a UW Health psychologist on how to make it through the holidays and support your loved ones in the process. She’s also sharing her own thoughts on navigating Christmas without her brother in a letter to Levi. You can catch that story Monday night on News 3 Now at 10.
