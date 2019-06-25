Tonight at 10: Monroe 5th grade student starts kindness club to make people smile

MADISON, Wis. - You've heard it said before: One person can make a difference. And that holds true for a fifth grader in Monroe.

Jyshon Broitzman goes to school at Northside Elementary. He watched a video online with his mom one day about a group of students doing something kind for an unsuspecting classmate who flew under the radar. It moved Jyshon to do something similar at his school.

"It's kind of really important 'cause I like it when I put a smile on someone's face," he said.

In a special Do Something Good story, Charlotte Deleste will tell you about the new kindness club that Jyshon started and the impact it's having on students at his school. That's tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

