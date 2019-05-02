Tonight at 10: Monona business saves appliances by repairing them instead of throwing them away
MONONA, Wis. - Increasingly we are becoming a throwaway society, especially when it comes to electronics and small appliances. Your coffee maker quits, you throw it away and get a new one.
Last year, in Madison alone, the city collected over 326 tons of electronics. That's anything with a plug. Some of it gets recycled, but the rest ends up in the landfill. But there is another option: How about getting it fixed, instead?
Kiefer Appliance on Monona Drive does just that. Wayne Kiefer and his son Kip save Grandma's old mixer, lamp or clock the old-fashioned way: They mostly repair things from the pre-digital era.
"We had four employees plus myself," Wayne Kiefer reminisced. "That's when it was in its hay day and we fixed a lot of things, but that was when you could fix toaster ovens and mixers. And all this little stuff, it's just not repairable now. Nobody wants to fix it."
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Mark Koehn shares more about how this business is making a difference in our community.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains
- Video posted to social media shows Newville fast food restaurant kitchen covered in ants
- GOP plans to kill Medicaid expansion, pot legalization
- Teens arrested for allegedly flashing BB gun at Madison, Middleton students
- 'It's been one of my drinking days': Camp Douglas man lied to authorities after fatal crash
- Madison a top destination for millennials, report says
- Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois woman last seen in Wisconsin
- School District of Milton superintendent says he will resign at end of school year
- 'Day without Latinxs' takes over Wisconsin State Capitol
- Dodge County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for reckless homicide
- Attorney General Barr testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee
- GOP legislators propose UW dairy hub