Tonight at 10: Monona business saves appliances by repairing them instead of throwing them away

MONONA, Wis. - Increasingly we are becoming a throwaway society, especially when it comes to electronics and small appliances. Your coffee maker quits, you throw it away and get a new one.

Last year, in Madison alone, the city collected over 326 tons of electronics. That's anything with a plug. Some of it gets recycled, but the rest ends up in the landfill. But there is another option: How about getting it fixed, instead?

Kiefer Appliance on Monona Drive does just that. Wayne Kiefer and his son Kip save Grandma's old mixer, lamp or clock the old-fashioned way: They mostly repair things from the pre-digital era.

"We had four employees plus myself," Wayne Kiefer reminisced. "That's when it was in its hay day and we fixed a lot of things, but that was when you could fix toaster ovens and mixers. And all this little stuff, it's just not repairable now. Nobody wants to fix it."

