Tonight at 10: Meet the Waunakee man who will play Bruce Lee in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - It's an exciting week for a Waunakee martial artist.

This Friday, Mike Moh makes his major movie debut in the latest Quentin Tarantino flick, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

It's taken years of work in acting and martial arts to play one of his idols, Bruce Lee, alongside actors such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

He spent months immersing himself in Lee's unique fighting style and mannerisms, but Moh really started his preparation much earlier in life.

"What kind of kid who watches a Bruce Lee movie doesn't get up on his feet and act out the movements?" Moh said. "I've been preparing my whole adolescence for this."

Moh's passion is split between acting and teaching. Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Dannika Lewis will take us through Moh's journey to the big time and the lessons he's passing along to the next generation.

