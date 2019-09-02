Tonight at 10: Looking more closely at the Ring doorbell phenomenon

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Ring doorbells are becoming one of the most popular purchases for homeowners seeking something extra when it comes to home security. It's also becoming an extra way for law enforcement to catch criminals.

"If the bad guys know that this type of technology has aided law enforcement, it may prevent them from committing their crimes in the first place," says Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

But with 400 law enforcement agencies now partnering with Ring with the use of its Neighbors app, privacy advocates are concerned that home surveillance may be going a little too far in creating a world where Big Brother is always watching.

It was a concern for one West Madison resident, who needed clarification when it came to how much of his video was available to anyone, including police.

"I was kind of uncertain as to where they were going with that, but then it became pretty clear that it was kind of looking to be like a social neighborhood watch kinda thing," says Dan Thompson.

