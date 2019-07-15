Tonight at 10: Local nonprofit works to improve urban canopy, remove barriers from planting trees
MADISON, Wis. - On a hot summer day, nothing beats sitting in the shade under a big leafy tree.
In a city, the trees are called an urban canopy. The city of Madison maintains about 20% of the trees growing here, but the vast majority are on private property.
That's where the Urban Tree Alliance comes in. Jeremy Kane is a director of the nonprofit. The alliance also runs the Madison Canopy Project. They plant, free of charge, one or two trees on private property in 18 selected neighborhoods.
Specifically, they plant them in neighborhoods where the urban canopy needs work.
Now in its sixth year, the Madison Canopy Project has planted more than 800 trees in Madison and Fitchburg.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10 Mark Koehn explains more about our city's trees and how you can help future generations enjoy a summer afternoon, relaxing in the shade.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Security guard fired from Madison West High reinstated by school district
- Trial for man accused of stabbing woman more than 30 times started Monday
- Milwaukee girl, 4, accidentally shoots father and herself
- Portage man arrested in Dane County on suspicion of 6th OWI for drugged driving
- Evers calls special session on gun control; Republicans say bills attack 2nd Amendment rights
- First-ever virtual reality class taught at Madison College
- Wisconsin Supreme Court hears lame-duck arguments
- Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record
- Police: Man arrested for involvement in Thursday night shooting; man treated for gun shot wound
- Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing on construction site, running from officers
- Police: Man who died in Wisconsin house fire was intruder
- Teachers union asking MMSD to reinstate fired Madison West security guard