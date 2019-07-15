Tonight at 10: Local nonprofit works to improve urban canopy, remove barriers from planting trees

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - On a hot summer day, nothing beats sitting in the shade under a big leafy tree.

In a city, the trees are called an urban canopy. The city of Madison maintains about 20% of the trees growing here, but the vast majority are on private property.

That's where the Urban Tree Alliance comes in. Jeremy Kane is a director of the nonprofit. The alliance also runs the Madison Canopy Project. They plant, free of charge, one or two trees on private property in 18 selected neighborhoods.

Specifically, they plant them in neighborhoods where the urban canopy needs work.

Now in its sixth year, the Madison Canopy Project has planted more than 800 trees in Madison and Fitchburg.

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10 Mark Koehn explains more about our city's trees and how you can help future generations enjoy a summer afternoon, relaxing in the shade.

