Tonight at 10: Keeping your child safe when strapped in

MADISON, Wis. - With high temperatures in the upper 30s over the next week or so, it's safe to say the cold weather has arrived here in southern Wisconsin.

That means more layers and heavy coats for the kids, which could pose a safety risk while you're driving to and from school or day care.

It can be tempting to keep all of those thick jackets and sweaters on while strapping the family in, but experts warn that extra space between a harness and their body could have dangerous consequences.

"We know parents love their children, and they want to do the very best that they can," said Sherri Faust, a child safety educator with Safe Kids. "Yes, it's an extra step, but you never know when that crash is going to occur, so we have to be prepared every single time we get into the vehicle."

