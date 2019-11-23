Tonight at 10: How your diet connects with your mood
MADISON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving just days away, there probably isn't a week where we think more about food.
But before you grab that slice of pecan pie, you might want to think twice.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, our Keely Arthur gives us a taste of the world of nutritional psychiatry and how what we eat can impact our mood.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Rhinelander city administrator is subject of search warrants
- Janesville police urge homeowners to be vigilant after break-in caught on camera
- More results from contentious well study set for December
- Crash with injuries leads to road closures on portion of Highway 81
- Evers signs bill defining autocycles, setting fees
- Former defense attorney for Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide takes the stand
- Missouri officials confirm human remains recovered in Missouri, Nebraska are Diemel brothers
- Belmont Lions Club wants to tear down area observation tower, WDNR hasn't made a decision
- Police, SWAT respond to report of person with gun threatening woman on Madison's east side
- Evers vetoes allowing sex offenders to live near schools
- Instant replay now available for state championship games at Camp Randall
- Man describes moment Stolen Audi crashed into north Madison bedroom