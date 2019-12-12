Tonight at 10: How to survive the winter, according to our Scandinavian ancestors
MADISON, Wis. - You may have heard of the concept "hygge" come up in articles or books. In countries like Denmark and Norway, it's a word to describe the feeling of coziness and togetherness that's particularly helpful to get through the cold, dark months of winter.
Nete Schmidt is a Scandinavian studies professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She spent most of her life in Denmark.
"You can choose to go two ways. You can ignore the weather or you can embrace the weather, and I think that in Denmark, I just chose to ignore the weather," Schmidt said.
Schmidt said a lot of that comes down to traditions around the holidays, which helps her look forward to this time of year instead of dreading it.
Tonight at 10, we dive into the concept of "hygge" and ask the experts how we can root ourselves in the past to prepare for the months to come.
