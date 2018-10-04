Tonight at 10: How state regulations are stopping 6-year-old girl from getting medication she needs
MADISON, Wis. - A Janesville family is waiting for the state to approve a drug that could be the only option left for their daughter.
Adalyn Hiles has a rare form of epilepsy that causes uncontrollable seizures. She has five to six seizure events every night. Each can last up to an hour, and sometimes she even stops breathing.
The 6-year-old has six different medications, but they're no longer working. Her doctor thinks believe Epidiolex could be the answer.
It's FDA approved, but it also contains CBD, an active ingredient in marijuana. Adalyn's parents are confident it could help if the state would let them access it."This is a girl that's got really severe medical issues, and we're buying stuff at a health food store that's labeled as a supplement to take care of it, her parents said. "And it's actually more effective than the thousands of dollars of medications that we have right now from the pharmaceutical companies."
The waiting game continues for the Hiles family.
The DEA just scheduled the drug last week, and now Wisconsin's Controlled Substances Board says they have to wait at least 30 days from that point to get it.
Amanda Quintana will have more on Adalyn's struggles tonight on News 3 at 10.
