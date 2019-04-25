Tonight at 10: How scammers targeted a local woman grieving the loss of her husband

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Leah Linscheid is sharing a Call For Action report about a scammer who tried to take advantage of a local woman who was dealing with the loss of her husband.

This might be the lowest of lows. Marge Kittleson's husband, Lowell, died last month. The same day his obituary appeared online, she got a call from someone spoofing the number of her funeral home, pretending to confirm details of her husband's death certificate.

The amount of information they had was staggering. The scammers had everything except Lowell’s Social Security number. They hung up when Marge questioned their story.

Tonight at 10, we're going to share more of Marge's story and explain how this type of scam is decades old. We're also going to talk about ways to protect your family from this type of fraud.

