Tonight at 10: How our dependency on electronics has become a mental health disorder
MADISON, Wis. - Digital technology is in every home and impacts all of our lives, but has it become an addiction for your family?
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, learn about a first-of-its-kind treatment center in the nation for those addicted to their devices -- whether it's a video game, a smartphone or the internet. We'll also talk to a UW researcher who tells us what triggers these addictions.
Our dependency on electronics has now become a mental health disorder, according to the World Health Organization.
