Tonight at 10: How one woman's fight with metastatic breast cancer is inspiring others
MADISON, Wis. - What do people with metastatic breast cancer look like to you?
"I think people are shocked," metastatic breast cancer fighter Loree Nelson said. "They're like, 'Oh you look great!'"
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Christina Lorey introduces you to a Madison woman who is working to change the way people think about people living with the disease.
