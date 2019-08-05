Tonight at 10: How can you find quality child care that you can afford?

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Searching for child care is one of the biggest burdens on a new parent, but paying for it puts many families over the edge financially.

Jessica Bowden and her husband know firsthand how difficult it is to find child care in the Madison area.

And finding a place for their little MIlo was just the start.

It took them over a year on a waitlist before they finally got him into an in-home child care center. And the stress was certainly high as they looked at the hundreds of dollars a week it takes for high quality care.

Yes, the cost is even more than what it takes to put a young person through college.

"There were certainly some programs that I really wanted to get him into, but looking at the costs, I just really didn't know how we could swing that," Bowden said.

According to local experts, Madison has a reputation for having high quality child care, which is a bonus. But the cost of child care keeps rising, while the need for more licensed child care providers grows.

