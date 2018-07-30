Tonight at 10: How a woman fighting for her life helps raise awareness, funds for future generations
A Do Something Good story
MADISON, Wis. - Learning that you have cancer can be overwhelming, among other things, but finding out it's terminal is even more of a game changer.
Mary Gooze is living with and dying from stage four metastatic breast cancer.
She's fighting the disease by swimming. So far she's swam across 40 bodies of water throughout the country, to not only raise awareness, but raise money for metastatic breast cancer research.
"Less than 7 percent of all the money goes into metastatic breast cancer, and I thought, this is not enough. I need to, we need to, do something -- maybe not to save my life, but to save future generations," Gooze said.
Tonight on News 3 at 10 Charlotte Deleste will share Gooze's story in a special Do Something Good Report. Find out what else Mary is doing to help give a voice to what she calls a lonely disease.
Local and Regional News
- PHOTOS: Here are the children who have gone missing after father took them against wife's will
- Jessepalooza raises money for diabetes research in memory of local boy
- 18-year-old Wisconsin man dead in suspected hit-and-run
- Janesville police looking for person of interest in weapons offense investigation
- UW-Madison police looking for suspect in armed robbery near Memorial Library
- Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield
- Police: Shots fired at gathering to commemorate anniversary of a shooting death
- Voting systems in Wisconsin, a key swing state, can be hacked, security experts warn
- Walker: Federal waiver approved for reinsurance program
- 3 Wisconsin counties, tribe partner to fight drug epidemic
- Police: Man stole bicycle, arrested after trying to sell it to cops
- 7 people displaced by fire at multi-unit Janesville home