Tonight at 10: How a woman fighting for her life helps raise awareness, funds for future generations

MADISON, Wis. - Learning that you have cancer can be overwhelming, among other things, but finding out it's terminal is even more of a game changer.

Mary Gooze is living with and dying from stage four metastatic breast cancer.

She's fighting the disease by swimming. So far she's swam across 40 bodies of water throughout the country, to not only raise awareness, but raise money for metastatic breast cancer research.

"Less than 7 percent of all the money goes into metastatic breast cancer, and I thought, this is not enough. I need to, we need to, do something -- maybe not to save my life, but to save future generations," Gooze said.

