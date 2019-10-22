Tonight at 10: How a group of friends are making memories, helping others one stitch at a time

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - There's an organization on the UW-Madison campus that's been around since 1917. The all women's group is called "Demeter" -- named after the Greek goddess of agriculture.

And while its goal has always been to provide scholarships and grants to students at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, they've grown their mission beyond education.

Once a month, some of the women get together with their sewing machines, much like the original members did 102 years ago.

In a special Do Something Good story, Charlotte Deleste will tell us what they're doing now to help some patients at UW Hospital. That's tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.