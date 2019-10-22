Tonight at 10: How a group of friends are making memories, helping others one stitch at a time
MADISON, Wis. - There's an organization on the UW-Madison campus that's been around since 1917. The all women's group is called "Demeter" -- named after the Greek goddess of agriculture.
And while its goal has always been to provide scholarships and grants to students at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, they've grown their mission beyond education.
Once a month, some of the women get together with their sewing machines, much like the original members did 102 years ago.
In a special Do Something Good story, Charlotte Deleste will tell us what they're doing now to help some patients at UW Hospital. That's tonight on News 3 Now at 10.
