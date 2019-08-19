Tonight at 10: How a former Badger is turning a heart attack into health awareness for black men

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Former Badger wide-reciever JC Dawkins was part of Barry Alvarez' first recruiting class and went on to win a Rose Bowl, but last summer he almost lost his life.

He had a heart attack, and now he's making his health and that of other black men in Madison a priority.

"One reason for getting at the younger boys is if the average age of death is 51, what's middle-aged? 25. Which is scary to think so every little bit we can do to help that," Dawkins said. "We know Madison has its issues and it can be a great place for everybody, but we're just trying to do our part to help that segment and try to make up some of those disparities."

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, we'll show you how that moment in time has grown into an entire facility at Madison's black barber shop that offers everything from blood pressure screenings to yoga classes for men and boys of all ages.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.