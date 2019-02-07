Tonight at 10: Hospital art exhibit has healing, hopeful message

MADISON, Wis. - A Middleton man's drawings depicting his journey to a new heart are now hanging in UW Hospital's transplant clinic.

His story is one of second chances and the fight to push on. It's leaving behind important life lessons. In July of 2017, Scott Kirkpatrick suffered a massive heart attack. He crashed his car into a tree at about 80 mph, breaking two dozen bones, and needed machines to keep him alive.

That was just the be beginning of his journey.

"He went through this horrific accident and heart attack and he made it through, but his health is declining and he's getting weaker, and his heart literally is dying, and it's kind of like running a marathon and then finding out, 'Oh, you're not done, you gotta run another one because now you have to wait for a heart transplant,'" his wife, Carrie Kirkpatrick, said.

Although Scott's story has a tragic ending, his legacy lives on in his drawings about his experience waiting for a heart. He shows the good and bad.

