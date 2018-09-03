Tonight at 10: Helping your family through school security-related anxiety

WCVB/Viewer video/driver photo via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - A lot of you are making final preparations before heading back to school tomorrow.

Along with stress over a new class, new teachers, grades and extracurricular activities, students and parents now have legitimate concerns about safety at school.

SSM Health therapist Britt Coolman says it's important to remind kids that their teachers and principals are prepared for an emergency if the unthinkable happens at their school.

"Allow the child to be the one to bring it up if they do have concerns or they've been exposed to it, and then let them know about the things that are safety precautions that you're taking at home, safety precautions that they're taking at school, provide those kind of reassurances of, here's some things that we know happen for safety at your school," Coolman said.

For some children, there's stress associated with even practicing a lockdown, let alone being part of one.

