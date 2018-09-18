Tonight at 10: Girls won't be pinned by WIAA wrestling decision
MADISON, Wis. - There are fewer opportunities for female wrestlers.
This summer, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted against sanctioning a girls-only state competition at the high school level.
"Maybe you're in a wrestling room, you're the only girl -- or you might see one or two at a tournament -- but you're not in a situation when you get the opportunity to see 20 other girls wrestling with you at the same time," Kaylin Collins said.
Tonight on News 3 at 10, learn about a first-of-its-kind practice just for female wrestlers.
Local and Regional News
- Authorities pull globe, not honey pot, from bear cub's head
- Service restored in Adams, Juneau, Columbia counties after contractor cuts line
- 'Games are historically very safe': Madison School District reassures parents after 100-man fight
- 'It's a lot of work right now': Schwoegler's rebuilds as state flood repair loans become available
- Madison police investigating hit-and-run crash on city's east side
- Madison ranked as the best city to raise a family
- Stoughton bakery named 'sweetest' in Wisconsin
- Free flu shots available for students at Jefferson County schools
- Evers challenges Walker to drop lawsuit targeting health law
- 'When it comes down to it, farming is a business': Dairy farming rapidly declining in Wisconsin
- Couple charged in fatal Wisconsin crash
- Downtown Madison fender bender turns chaotic as impaired driver attempts to leave scene, police say