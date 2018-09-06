Tonight at 10: Find out what's behind recent surge in cosmetic surgeries for men

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Once dominated by women patients, plastic or cosmetic surgeons are seeing more and more men patients.

The increased number of men getting fillers and Botox, even full surgeries, equals the growth of women patients seen two decades ago.

Part of the reason clinics like the UW's Transformations Plastic Surgery Center are seeing such an increase is the stigma surrounding plastic surgery is disappearing.

"I can tell you many of my male patients are coming to see me because their female spouses, their girlfriends or wives have the procedures done, and they liked it and they convinced their men of having the procedure," Ahmed Afif from the Center said.

Tonight on News 3 at 10, Mark Koehn looks at this male plastic surgery trend and talks with one man who's dramatic weight loss resulted in four different surgeries and a life changing transformation.