Tonight at 10: Fewer kids in sports
MADISON, Wis. - Registration for high school sports across Wisconsin has gone down by more than 10 percent over the past decade.
Football alone has experienced a nearly 25 percent drop in players statewide.
That's forced some programs -- including Black Hawk -- to make changes.
The reigning state champions in their division decided to get ahead of the trend, forming a co-op with the team in Warren, Illinois to field full varsity and JV teams.
"I think this is one important element to bring them into an environment where they're working toward common goals with a variety and diversity of people, learning how to communicate, learning how to lead, learning how to accept roles and responsibilities," said Cory Milz, head football coach of Black Hawk High School Varsity Football.
Tonight on News 3 Now, we introduce the public to two programs that have had to adjust to keep numbers for Friday night lights.
We'll look more at the decline of high school athletics, and what that means for those teams, tonight at 10.
