Tonight at 10: Do private security guards get enough training?
MADISON, Wis. - News 3 is investigating just how safe you may be in the hands of private security guards.
These guards are likely in malls, banks and movie theaters.
This story comes in the wake of an incident that involved a security guard shooting and killing a man that tried to rob a bank in Madison.
Tonight on News 3 at 10, Keely Arthur explains how much training, if any, security guards are getting.
Local and Regional News
- Reality Check: Baldwin ad seeks to define Vukmir on past votes
- Stress weighs on seniors still evacuated from Prairie Park apartments
- Gas station robbery investigators release photos, ask public's help
- Argument between cousins ends with 2 arrests
- Monroe residents concerned after first property assessment since 2008
- Fire in Dunkirk causes shed to collapse, $45K in damages
- 2018 Dodge Charger stolen in Lafayette County
- Mike McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers is 'day-by-day' after injury
- Johnsonville sculpture made by 'LOVE' artist
- Highway 69 bridge complete in Green County
- Waupaca man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 14th OWI
- Lake Monona drops 5 inches, still above 100-year flood level