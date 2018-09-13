Content

Tonight at 10: Do private security guards get enough training?

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 12:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 12:01 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 is investigating just how safe you may be in the hands of private security guards. 

These guards are likely in malls, banks and movie theaters. 

This story comes in the wake of an incident that involved a security guard shooting and killing a man that tried to rob a bank in Madison. 

Tonight on News 3 at 10, Keely Arthur explains how much training, if any, security guards are getting. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News